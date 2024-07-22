Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,794,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,716,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 33.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,703,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,922.08.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MELI traded up $12.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,662.26. The company had a trading volume of 50,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,660.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,616.17. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,141.04 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.