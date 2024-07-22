Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.82.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.27. 219,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,708. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $77.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

