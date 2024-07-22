Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,730 shares of company stock worth $30,218,549. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $114.94. 9,451,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,891,188. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.26. The company has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of -80.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. TD Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.72.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

