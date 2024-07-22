Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 575.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,281 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.62. The stock had a trading volume of 398,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,350. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

