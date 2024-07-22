Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 204.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,908,000 after acquiring an additional 761,104 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,680,000 after acquiring an additional 216,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $475,073,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,132,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,861,000 after acquiring an additional 57,895 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,880,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.89.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.58. The stock had a trading volume of 204,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,243. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $229.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.