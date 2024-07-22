Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $199.55. 235,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.36 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.07 and its 200 day moving average is $207.08.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CME Group from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

View Our Latest Report on CME

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.