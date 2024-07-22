Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,206 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.4 %

LW traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $78.57. 536,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.61 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

