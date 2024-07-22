Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 40,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 181,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $75.18. 660,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

