Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,879 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $103,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Toro by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,171,000 after buying an additional 783,794 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Toro by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 818,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,545,000 after buying an additional 629,820 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 459,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,128,000 after acquiring an additional 328,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,688,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toro Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TTC traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $96.44. 162,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $104.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average is $90.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Toro’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Toro

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.