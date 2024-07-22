Intech Investment Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 587.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 220.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,481,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 28,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.00. 123,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,404. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

