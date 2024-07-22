Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 111.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 105.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 259,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 132,893 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $753,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $17,051,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 42,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 407,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.53. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

