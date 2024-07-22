Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,830 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,008,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,249 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,443,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 610,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,848,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,644,000 after buying an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.31.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $130.89. The company had a trading volume of 904,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,501,768. The stock has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.60 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,144,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 733,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,914,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $2,144,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 733,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,914,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,460 shares of company stock valued at $66,963,450. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.