Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 134.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in Intuit by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.27.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.48 on Monday, hitting $639.04. The company had a trading volume of 199,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,367. The stock has a market cap of $178.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $625.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.84. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,279,741.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

