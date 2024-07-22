Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 346.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEX. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of IDEX by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,606 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in IDEX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after purchasing an additional 84,502 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.57.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.38. 146,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,305. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

