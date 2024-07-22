Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 64,425 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.78.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.20. 400,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,940,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.52. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.75.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

