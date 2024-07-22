Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 126.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 394.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $509.91. The stock had a trading volume of 32,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.49 and a twelve month high of $514.55.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MUSA shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Murphy USA news, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

