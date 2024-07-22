Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 76.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,215 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.10. 390,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,899. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day moving average is $91.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $98.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

