Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,401,518. The company has a market capitalization of $184.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

