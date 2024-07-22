Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.82 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,040 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 1,421.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 282,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,189. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $394,971.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,662.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,658. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

