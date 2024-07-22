Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,340 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 238,020 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 116,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,454,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 109.9% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $58.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,610,499. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

