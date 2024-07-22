Intech Investment Management LLC Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 382.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,120 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Southern by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,444,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,065,000 after buying an additional 5,707,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $631,068,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,089,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,993,000 after acquiring an additional 111,311 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,457,000 after purchasing an additional 934,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,487,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.13. 533,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,872. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $82.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,644 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

