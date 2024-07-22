Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RS. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Reliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Reliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $303.05. The stock had a trading volume of 53,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,886. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.96. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.14 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.25.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

