Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 18,524 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,849 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.88. The company had a trading volume of 527,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,373. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.79. The firm has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

