Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 166.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,901,000 after buying an additional 796,316 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after purchasing an additional 706,059 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,904,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,950,000 after purchasing an additional 258,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,429,000 after purchasing an additional 214,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,643,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,286,000 after purchasing an additional 448,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETR. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $111.43. 118,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,131. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.95. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entergy news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

