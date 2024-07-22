Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,364 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 33,493 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.80 on Monday, reaching $113.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.48. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Loop Capital increased their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.