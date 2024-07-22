Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 22,186 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.04.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,759. The company has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.21. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $253.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

