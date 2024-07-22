Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $374,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,663,000 after purchasing an additional 542,432 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,342,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,722,000 after purchasing an additional 422,002 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 319,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,278,000 after purchasing an additional 204,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,407,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,008,000 after purchasing an additional 170,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.54.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $278.81. 79,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.25. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $282.21.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $572,739 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

