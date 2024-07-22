Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.14. 74,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $118.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.09.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

