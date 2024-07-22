Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,737 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,093. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $285.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,392. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.35, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.89.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

