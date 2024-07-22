Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 505.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,737 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,431 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,747. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,858 shares of company stock worth $2,223,504 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.