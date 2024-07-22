Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,941 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in KLA by 2,033.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $36.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $799.37. The company had a trading volume of 174,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,647. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $805.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $709.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.65.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

