Intech Investment Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 85.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,137 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,764,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 259,149 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 521,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,811,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.85. The company had a trading volume of 188,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,897. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.26.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.