Intech Investment Management LLC Has $585,000 Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,277 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Celsius by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.51.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ CELH traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,990,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,466. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,772,617 shares of company stock worth $107,637,044. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

