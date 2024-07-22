Intech Investment Management LLC Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,014,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 41,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $126.99. 75,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,076. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.86. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $141.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 324.14%.

SUI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.40.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

