Intech Investment Management LLC Has $902,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $187.18. The stock had a trading volume of 612,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,553. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZS. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

