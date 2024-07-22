Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.44. The stock had a trading volume of 206,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,106. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.83. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,769,010.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,700 shares of company stock worth $5,209,352 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Baird R W cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

