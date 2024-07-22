Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 115.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

