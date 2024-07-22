Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in American Tower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after buying an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $2,001,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AMT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.64. 295,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,140. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

