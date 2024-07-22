Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 232.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,164,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,505,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,097 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,277,000. Harris Associates L P grew its position in CBRE Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,919,000 after acquiring an additional 683,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,512,000 after purchasing an additional 603,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CBRE traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.76. The company had a trading volume of 240,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,538. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day moving average is $89.52. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $99.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.