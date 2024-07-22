Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 415,054 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,595,000 after acquiring an additional 50,209 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 138,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATO. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $123.74. 216,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,257. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.91.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

