Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,529,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,507,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,384,000 after buying an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $170,297,000 after acquiring an additional 338,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $1,793,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HOLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Hologic Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.23. 115,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,862. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. Hologic’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

