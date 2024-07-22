Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $4.58 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 270,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.9% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 4,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $121.46. 184,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.08.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

