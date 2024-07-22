Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $4.69 Million in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,694,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,097,372,000 after acquiring an additional 123,564 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,445,000 after purchasing an additional 740,048 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $203,093,000 after purchasing an additional 185,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

SWKS stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.76. 426,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,457. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.57. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

