Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $682,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $123.51. 38,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.90 and its 200 day moving average is $122.45. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $143.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $198,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

