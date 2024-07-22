Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $898,000 in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.39. 119,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,873. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.56. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.69%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

