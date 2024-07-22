Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Dover by 93.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.37. The stock had a trading volume of 606,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,312. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.66. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $192.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dover’s payout ratio is 19.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dover

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.