Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $721,000 Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QSR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $243,551,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,847,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,552 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,253,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,167,000 after purchasing an additional 717,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,722,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $72.31. The stock had a trading volume of 441,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,744. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Genuity Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.46.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

