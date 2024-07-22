Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 233,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 662,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 9,511.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,303,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after buying an additional 3,269,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 231,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,381,661. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

