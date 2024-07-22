Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,660 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 114.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.5 %

INVH traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $36.10. 465,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,632. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.