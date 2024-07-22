Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 17,430 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 180.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PTC by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.04. The stock had a trading volume of 123,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,916. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.92. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $717,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,408.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $2,854,951 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.